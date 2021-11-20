BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $51.21. 58,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,724,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Specifically, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,200 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

