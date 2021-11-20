BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,685 shares of company stock worth $8,857,200 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

