BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0795 on Exchanges

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $917,680.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00214634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00625234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00077251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

