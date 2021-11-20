Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $394.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

