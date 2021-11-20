Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.13. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,344. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $137.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $50,580,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

