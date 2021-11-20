Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Berry worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

