Berman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.56.

TDG stock opened at $631.84 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

