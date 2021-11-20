Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.93 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

