Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

