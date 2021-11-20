Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

