Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.28 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.