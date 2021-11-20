Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $570.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.55 and a 52-week high of $576.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,795,786. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

