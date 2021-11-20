Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

