Berkshire Grey Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Grey in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $5.58 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,269,000.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

