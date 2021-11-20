Berenberg Bank Increases Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 190

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.91. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £351.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

