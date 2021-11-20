Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.80. 702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.