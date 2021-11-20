Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 363,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,516. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

