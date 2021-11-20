Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BEG stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £211.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85.76 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.80.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.