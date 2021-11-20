Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BZH stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 434,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.