BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 51% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $314.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

