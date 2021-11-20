Bean Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $982.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,448,236,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

