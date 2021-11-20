Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of BECN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. 740,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,719. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

