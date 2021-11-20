Barrington Research Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $33.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

