Barclays Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $345.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

