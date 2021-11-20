Barbara Richmond Acquires 1,104 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 648.20 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Redrow plc has a 52 week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 660.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.77.

Get Redrow alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.