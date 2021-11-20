Barbara A. Payne Sells 751 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara A. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00.

Shares of UTMD opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

