Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.26.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

