Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.84. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 84,671 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts forecast that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

