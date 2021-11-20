Bank of America Corp DE Sells 645,921 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Sabre worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.40 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

