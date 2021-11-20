Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.75. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $163.96 and a 12-month high of $217.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

