Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 210,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,487,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NARI stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,543,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

