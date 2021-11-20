Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.41 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,214,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Western Midstream Partners worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.