Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,910,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,533,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

