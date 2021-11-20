Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 45.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

Shares of ARGX opened at $283.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

