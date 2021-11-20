Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.60 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.60 ($7.50) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.