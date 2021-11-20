Balancer Price Hits $21.00 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.00 or 0.00035706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $145.81 million and $32.50 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00223969 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00090457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

