Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krones has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.75 ($106.53).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €93.35 ($106.08) on Tuesday. Krones has a 12-month low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

