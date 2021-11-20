B. Riley Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

