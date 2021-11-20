B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Clipper Realty in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

