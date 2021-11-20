AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $44.50. AZEK shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 10,728 shares.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

