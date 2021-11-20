AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $405.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

