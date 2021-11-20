AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXAHY. Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 194,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,875. AXA has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

