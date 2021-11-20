Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $217.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of CAR opened at $286.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $679,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

