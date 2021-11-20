Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees Sells 43,389 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAR opened at $286.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

