Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $406.30

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.30 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 14,135 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £142.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

