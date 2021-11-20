Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $406.30

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.30 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 14,135 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £142.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

