Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 6.1%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares were up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 1,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 307,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

