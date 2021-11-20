Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 173,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.75. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

