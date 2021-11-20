AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Stock Price Up 0%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 2,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

