AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin Sells 5,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVB opened at $242.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.31. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $246.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

