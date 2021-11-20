AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin Sells 5,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVB opened at $242.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.31. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $246.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
