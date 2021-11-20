Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.29.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.